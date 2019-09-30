Clémence Poésy is pregnant.

The 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' actress - who already has a two-year-old son, Liam, from an unknown relationship - showed off her growing baby bump in an all-black outfit as she attended Stella McCartney's show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (30.09.19).

When the 36-year-old star was pregnant with Liam, she showed off her bump on the red carpet at France's Deauville American Film Festival in September 2016, but did not comment on it at the time and her son's birth was only revealed in February 2017 when her friend Omar Sy let slip in an interview that she'd welcomed the tot into the world a few weeks before.

Clémence recently admitted she felt she had ''joined the sisterhood'' after getting pregnant.

She said: ''But for me the important thing is this: I grew up thinking the differences between men and women were really not that great. But then I got pregnant and realised: this is my job. This is a special thing women alone can do. You really join the sisterhood when you are pregnant.''

Though the 'In Bruges' star doesn't want to talk about her partner, she's also vowed to make her son's dad do ''his share'' of parenting and chores in the home.

She said: ''The way you educate a boy is through his dad. You make sure that [the father] does his share of the childcare and the chores, and you make sure the boy sees that. You make your home how you'd like society to be. I know from other parents that a time comes when boys start listening to certain types of music and the lyrics are shocking and then . . . well, you have to at least have a conversation. But I had a brilliant dad and have always known men who are very liberal and comfortable in themselves, so that is the model to follow.''