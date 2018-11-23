Clean Bandit's collaboration with Sir Elton John didn't have the right feel for their album.

The electronic dance group - made up of Grace Chatto, and sibling duo Jack and Luke Patterson - will release their second record 'What Is Love?' on November 30, and while they had teased a track with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker it hasn't made the final cut.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Grace explained: ''We realised there was a sound developing in a certain part of the Venn diagram of the album and we wanted to push that.

''It was kind of this tropical, plastic-y, mournful sound, whereas his songs were more from the 'Rather Be' world.''

The group - who have worked with the likes of Anne-Marie,

Zara Larsson, Craig David and Ellie Goulding on the record - previously praised the mood Elton brought to the studio.

Speaking earlier this year, Grace said: ''He was so funny! He sat down at the piano and didn't stop playing for the whole day, just constant ideas flowing. He was telling loads of jokes at the same time.''

Now, the cellist has opened up about another collaboration - 'Solo', which featured Demi Lovato on vocals - and admitted there was pressure from the label to remove a racy scene of Grace getting intimate with herself in the music video.

In the chat with the Guardian, she added: ''I had kickback from the label saying: 'What if children ask their parents what's going on?'

''And I was like: 'Well, that's fine, if they do ask their mums, then they won't find out from other things on the internet.'

''Those scenes were important for me to put in because seeing women masturbating is not something that happens in popular culture, unless it's with a hetero male gaze.''