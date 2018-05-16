Demi Lovato has been confirmed as the singer on Clean Bandit's next single, 'Solo'.
Clean Bandit's new single 'Solo' is based on Grace Chatto's own experience with a ''difficult break-up''.
The track features Demi Lovato on vocals and will drop on May 18 and Grace, 32, admits her heartbreak influenced a lot of the lyrics.
Speaking to the London Evening Standard newspaper, she said: ''I've been going through a difficult break-up for a long time and the message is you can't just replace an ex-partner with someone else. You have to be strong in yourself. I've never been through a break-up like this before ... I was always the type of person who would go straight into another relationship.''
Revealing what she has helped her get through the emotionally draining period, she added: '''Exercise, yoga, seeing friends, doing things that you love. The worst way is anaesthetising with alcohol.''
The band - comprised of Grace and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - were thrilled to get Demi, 25, to be their latest guest vocalist, with the American pop star joining a long list of singers who they have collaborated with. Others include Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson.
Unfortunately, the trio could get in the studio with Demi but were able to use modern technology to still achieve a live feel.
Grace told the Metro newspaper: ''We recorded it over FaceTime. It was crazy. She was in Alabama in a studio and we were over here. You know when the connection is bad and the speed fluctuates? We couldn't hear that well, but it turned out really well.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.