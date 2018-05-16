Clean Bandit's new single 'Solo' is based on Grace Chatto's own experience with a ''difficult break-up''.

The track features Demi Lovato on vocals and will drop on May 18 and Grace, 32, admits her heartbreak influenced a lot of the lyrics.

Speaking to the London Evening Standard newspaper, she said: ''I've been going through a difficult break-up for a long time and the message is you can't just replace an ex-partner with someone else. You have to be strong in yourself. I've never been through a break-up like this before ... I was always the type of person who would go straight into another relationship.''

Revealing what she has helped her get through the emotionally draining period, she added: '''Exercise, yoga, seeing friends, doing things that you love. The worst way is anaesthetising with alcohol.''

The band - comprised of Grace and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - were thrilled to get Demi, 25, to be their latest guest vocalist, with the American pop star joining a long list of singers who they have collaborated with. Others include Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson.

Unfortunately, the trio could get in the studio with Demi but were able to use modern technology to still achieve a live feel.

Grace told the Metro newspaper: ''We recorded it over FaceTime. It was crazy. She was in Alabama in a studio and we were over here. You know when the connection is bad and the speed fluctuates? We couldn't hear that well, but it turned out really well.''