Clean Bandit's next single will feature Demi Lovato.

The 'Rather Be' hitmakers - Grace Chatto and brothers Luke and Jack Patterson - and the American pop megastar will release 'Solo' on April 18.

Announcing the collaboration on Twitter, the 'Rockabye' hitmakers' wrote alongside the artwork: ''Really excited to announce our new single Solo with Demi Lovato will be out 18/05 pre-order here: https://atlanti.cr/solo (sic)''

The forthcoming single follows the group's hit songs 'I Miss You' with Julia Michaels, 'Disconnect' with Marina and the Diamonds and 'Symphony' with Zara Larsson, all released last year.

The electronic music duo's song with Demi comes hot off the heels of the 'Tell Me You Love Me' singer announcing her collaboration with Christina Aguilera.

Meanwhile, Grace and co were recently forced to cancel their US tour, which was scheduled to kick off in March, due to percussionist Luke's ongoing medical problems with his foot.

The sticksman has been suffering ''for the last few years'' with the injury, and after trying to find a solution to the issue it has been decided he will need surgery to fix it.

Taking to the band's official Twitter account, he wrote: ''So, some of you might know that I've had this problem with my foot for the last few years.

''I've tried all sorts of methods to fix it (ice bucket, special trainers etc.) but the time has now come for me to have surgery so it can be fixed! I'm going to be fine, but unfortunately it means that we will have to cancel our upcoming US tour.''

Luke apologised to the group's fans for having to pull out of the shows, but promised that they would be using the time to continue to work on their new material

He added: ''I'm so sorry that this is the case. We were all so excited to come out and see you!

''However, we'll be using this time to perfect all these banging new tunes that we've been working on so that once I'm better we can come and play them to you! Thanks for all the support and understanding.''