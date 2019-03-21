Clean Bandit's collaboration with Sir Elton John will likely appear on their next album.

The chart-topping electronic trio - comprised of Grace Chatto and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - put off releasing their song with the 71-year-old music legend as they felt it was ''too good'' for their 2018 LP 'What Is Love?' - which features the likes of Ellie Goulding, Marina and Rita Ora.

But after months of teasing the track, they've revealed they are going to make their next record ''stylistically different'' to make way for their song with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker, which they promised will be released before he finishes his retirement tour, which wraps in December 2020.

Cellist Grace told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We have a lot of new songs including the one with Elton John but we kind of thought it was too good for our album.

''So the next album is going to be stylistically different, we want to get him (Elton) before he retires, well we already have the recording.''

Grace previously revealed that Elton's song harks back to their 'Rather Be' era.

She said: ''We realised there was a sound developing in a certain part of the Venn diagram of the album and we wanted to push that.

''It was kind of this tropical, plastic-y, mournful sound, whereas his songs were more from the 'Rather Be' world.''

The group - who have also worked with the likes of Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson and Craig David - previously praised the mood the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker brought to the studio.

Grace said: ''He was so funny! He sat down at the piano and didn't stop playing for the whole day, just constant ideas flowing. He was telling loads of jokes at the same time.''

Meanwhile, Clean Bandit have recently been in the studio with Latin pop star Anitta.

Grace said: ''We are making a track with Brazilian star Anitta who is the most amazing being.

''She is so good.

''We did a lot of shows out there earlier this year, it was our first time in South America.

''They are probably the best crowds we've had anywhere in the world.

''The crowds there are mad.''