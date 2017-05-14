Clean Bandit think they are a better group because they do workouts together.
The 'Rather Be' hitmakers always set aside an hour after arriving at the venue for their gigs to get together for a sweaty session.
Grace Chatto said: ''We'll all work out together on the dancefloor. We do that every day - it'a an hour of cardio.''
The cellist had an ambition to fly a plane when she was younger so enrolled in the RAF cadets - but quickly realised it would take a lot of time and work to achieve her dream.
She said: ''I tried to join the RAF cadets at school so I could fly a plane but then I realised you had to do all the other cadet stuff like training before they let you in a plane. Then you're roped in for life.''
Grace can speak both Russian and Italian and though she enjoys spending time in both countries, she isn't always a fan of working in Italy because everything is always so vague.
She explained: ''Russian is amazing and very strange. Italy is best for holidays.
''Working in Italy can be quite hard because they don't have schedules - we arrive at TV shows and they're like, 'We're not sure when you're on, could be a minute, could be an hour.' We were on their equivalent of 'The Voice' and the timing was determined by whenever the judge decided the time was right. We waited five hours!''
