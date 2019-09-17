Clean Bandit are planning a duet featuring two male stars.

The 'Rather Be' hitmakers have had hits with the likes of Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato and Zara Larsson, and for their next track they are on the lookout for another singer to join the top secret US star they have bagged for the song.

Grace Chatto - who plays cello in the chart-topping trio - told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''We hope to release a new song by the end of the year.

''We already have a male American artist, I can't say who, but it's going to be a duet so we are looking for the second singer at the moment.

''It would be good to get two men singing. We tend to gravitate to female voices so it would be interesting to work with two male singers.''

Meanwhile, the Symphony' hitmakers have promised they will release their collaboration with Sir Elton John before he retires.

The electronic group - completed by brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - put off releasing their song with the 72-year-old music legend as they felt it was ''too good'' for their 2018 LP 'What Is Love?' - which features the likes of Ellie Goulding, Marina and Rita Ora.

But after months of teasing the track, they revealed they are going to make their next record ''stylistically different'' to make way for their song with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker, which they promised will be released before he finishes his retirement tour, which wraps in December 2020.

Grace said earlier this year; ''We have a lot of new songs including the one with Elton John but we kind of thought it was too good for our album.

''So the next album is going to be stylistically different, we want to get him (Elton) before he retires, well we already have the recording.''

Grace previously revealed that Elton's song harks back to their 'Rather Be' era.

She said: ''We realised there was a sound developing in a certain part of the Venn diagram of the album and we wanted to push that.

''It was kind of this tropical, plastic-y, mournful sound, whereas his songs were more from the 'Rather Be' world.''