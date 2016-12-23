Their Rockabye hit racks up a seventh week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, keeping Rag N Bone Man's Human ballad at bay at two and Louis Tomlinson's Steve Aoki track Just Hold On at three.

Touch by Little Mix and Mariah Carey's festive favourite All I Want For Christmas Is You round out the final top five of 2016.

Meanwhile, there was also no change at the top of the Official Albums Chart, with Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's Together holding strong in first place. The project, which features the stars' duets from the stage and screen, has sold more than 446,000 units since hitting retailers in November (16), making it the most successful album release of 2016. Other popular records, like Adele's 25, were released in late 2015.

British girl band Little Mix continue celebrating their Glory Days at two, ahead of Elvis Presley's The Wonder of You at three.