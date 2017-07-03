Clean Bandit and Jax Jones complete the line-up for MTV Crashes Plymouth.

The 'Rockabye' hitmakers and Grammy-winning DJ - who teamed up with rising pop star Raye for her hit 'You Don't Know Me' - can't wait to perform at the mini-music festival which returns to Britain's Ocean City in South West England on July 27.

Clean Bandit - Grace Chatto and Luke and Jack Patterson - said: ''We are so excited to be joining the huge line up at this year's Crashes, we can't wait to party at this amazing event!''

And Jax - whose real name is Timucin Aluo - said: ''I can't wait to play all my tracks live for the amazing crowd in Plymouth, the atmosphere always looks incredible.''

They join recent additions, Louisa Johnson and Sigma who will perform a live set.

As for day two, EDM star Martin Garrix - who has collaborated with the likes of Usher, Bebe Rexha and Dua Lipa - and Club MTV Resident DJs R3WIRE & Varski will perform.

'Scared To Be Lonely' hitmaker Martin said: ''Plymouth! I'm so excited to be heading your way this summer to perform! I can't wait to party with you guys, hope to see you there!''

And R3WIRE & Varksi added: ''Plymouth we're so excited to be returning with MTV! How could we resist partying by the sea again?''

Last year saw Jess Glynne, Jonas Blue and Rudimental wow 35,000 fans.

They were joined by Raleigh Ritchie and Anne-Marie on Plymouth Hoe - the coastal location on which Sir Francis Drake played bowls 1588 before heading out to sea to defend England from the oncoming Spanish Armada.

Tickets are on sale now at www.theticketstore.co.uk/mtvcrashes