Claudia Winkleman's biggest beauty secret is napping ''every day''.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' presenter has credited getting a good amount of sleep for keeping her looking youthful.

She said: ''I sleep a lot. I have a nap every day. After the school run if I can, I will always get back into bed for a sleep, my family and I call it my morning meeting. About an hour, definitely 45 minutes - I had two yesterday!''

And the 47-year-old television presenter admits she has never taken her make up off in all her years.

She added: ''I don't want to denounce any myths but I've never taken my makeup off before going to bed and I'm 47. Never done it. And I have much better dreams with shedloads of eye makeup on.''

Claudia - who has Jake, 16, Matilda, 13, and Arthur, eight - is a huge fan of eyeliner and loves to lather it on, quipping she only believes in ''ramshackle'' when it comes to applying her favourite beauty product.

She told Prima magazine: ''It's delicious. I put it everywhere - inside, in the corner and then I might rub a bit on my finger and dab it along. It's quite haphazard ... I'm never going to do a polite mid-brown flick. I either wear loads or absolutely nothing. I think you're setting yourself up for a hassle if you want a perfect line ... I only believe in ramshackle.''