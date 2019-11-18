Westlife turned down the chance to have lunch with Claudia Schiffer when they filmed the 'Uptown Girl' music video.
Westlife once turned down the opportunity to have lunch with Claudia Schiffer.
Claudia invited the band to lunch after she appeared in the music video for their 2000 cover of Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl', but band member Mark Feehily has now claimed they were forced to turn down her offer by their record label.
Speaking on Monday's (18.11.19) episode of 'This Morning', Mark, 39, said: '''When we shot Uptown Girl, Claudia Schiffer was in the video. She invited us for lunch and we turned her down. We were doing the shoot with Claudia Schiffer and she was going for lunch halfway through the shoot but the label told us we had to do finish the shoot.''
Westlife released their new album 'Spectrum' last week - which came as their first major album in eight years - and Kian Egan, 39, revealed that the band wanted to produce something ''fresh'' rather than recreating the music from their 1990s and 2000s heyday.
He said: ''Because we were a band of the 90s and 00s, the big thing for us was doing something fresh. Something that felt new rather than what we used to do. With this album, we wanted to find a sound that was good for us. We kept some ballads in there for the old school audience but also freshened ourselves up.''
Whilst Nicky Byrne, 41, added: ''I think we enjoy the nostalgia. We just did a big tour around the UK and Ireland and Asia. But if we want to be in the charts again, we needed to do something fresh, that's when we got the call to say Ed Sheeran was a Westlife fan as a little boy. He had already written some songs for us.''
The video for the Irish band's new single, 'My Blood', features the kids of every band member, and Shane Filan, 40, admits that having children has changed the band's approach.
He said: ''The children were too young to experience Westlife the first time around. They are beginning to understand how big Westlife is. You forget how much of an impact you have on children.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
A very unique and brutal subculture exists in America these days. It's a strange...
"Love Actually" is terminally precious. Chirpy "classic" pop songs populate every third scene. It has...
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...