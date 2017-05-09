Claudia Schiffer is set to release her new book 'Claudia Schiffer' this year.

The 46-year-old supermodel will release the self-titled text on October 10 to mark her 30 year anniversary at the helm of the fashion industry, and it has been reported the text will include a collection of the catwalk icon's all-time favourite career moments over the past three decades.

According to WWD the book will also feature images from photoshoots, which have been captured by recognised photographers including Patrick Demarchelier, Arthur Elgort, Steven Klein, Peter Lindbergh, Steven Meisel and Francesco Scavullo.

The copy will also include campaigns the blonde-haired beauty has posed for, including her commercial for Guess Jeans, in which the star was styled by Ellen von Unwerth to resemble the 82-year-old French actress Brigitte Bardot.

Whilst the cover image of the hardcover book is of Claudia posing in the nude whilst clutching at her chest, which was an image captured by 62-year-old Peruvian photographer Mario Testino, who also penned the foreword in the copy.

And Claudia - who has daughters Cosima, six, Clementine, 12, and 14-year-old son Casper with her husband Matthew Vaughn - is ''very excited'' for the launch of her book later this year, which has been published by Rizzoli International Publications.

The style muse shared a picture of the text on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Very excited to announce the launch this Fall of my book with @rizzolibooks celebrating 30 years of iconic fashion moments. (sic).''

And the German star is grateful for all the assistance she has received to create the final version.

Her post continued: ''Thank you all for making this possible! X

Cover by @mariotestino. #CLAUDIA30YEARS (sic).''