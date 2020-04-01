Claudia Schiffer declined to have a Hermes bag named after her.

The 49-year-old supermodel can't ''remember'' why she snubbed the prestigious offer from the fashion house, who have previously released bags in honour of the likes of Jane Birkin, Alexa Chung and the late Grace Kelly.

She said: ''Once Hermès offered for a handbag to be named after me and I thought, No! I don't quite remember why now...''

Claudia was used to being ''showered'' with gifts when she was one of the world's most in demand models, but never felt she could take ''advantage''.

She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: ''People normally showered you with everything, really. Particularly at Chanel. Karl [Lagerfeld] would say, 'Go downstairs to the boutique and take whatever you want. You can take the entire collection - whatever.'

''Where others may have taken advantage, I never felt I could.

''There's a certain limit when someone says, 'Choose what you want.' You don't literally choose everything there is.''

Though the German star never wanted to be famous, she was always determined to be ''at the top'' of the modelling industry and regularly shunned parties to stay focused.

She said: ''I never had that urge to be in the limelight

''When I started modelling, I didn't go to an agency saying, 'I want to be a model.' And I never looked at it as, 'I want to be famous', either. So I came at the angle of, 'I want to be good at it and I want to be at the top.'...

''I think the term was, 'She's very professional'. I would just do my work and go: 'I'm leaving! I'm rushing out the door!'

''There were constantly parties after dinner, but I always thought, I must succeed, I must be the best, I must go from place to place and not take time off. So there was rarely 'Let's have drinks' afterwards.''

