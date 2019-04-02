Claudia Schiffer admits that modelling has become ''a lot more civilised'' over the years.

The 48-year-old German beauty was one of the 1990s original supermodels alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, and the catwalk legend has revealed that since the heights of her legendary career, models are now better looked after when it comes to their ''physical and mental'' health.

She told Hola!: ''Fashion has always been my life and I never imagined doing anything that didn't involve fashion.

''It's [Modelling] a lot more civilised now. Before we worked until four in the morning and then were on a plane at seven. Now [models are] also more looked after when it comes to their mental and physical health.

''They feel a lot of pressure because they have to document everything. But it also means that you have a closer relationship with your fans.''

And Claudia insisted that the reason supermodels were so iconic in her heyday is because they individually had a ''quality'' that made them ''stand out''.

She added: ''I think that each one of us had a quality that made us stand out and that's something that people don't forget.

''I think I've accomplished all my dreams, since I'm working doing what I love and what inspires me. I am healthy and I have a family that I adore. Having said that, there's always something left to achieve.''

The blonde beauty also explained that her two go-to colours in her wardrobe are ''black and red''.

She said: ''I love black and red. Although I don't usually wear high heels, that type of occasion calls for it.''