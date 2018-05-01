Claudia Schiffer swears by a ''five minute make-up routine'' for her supermodel glow.

The 47-year-old catwalk legend became one of the biggest stars of the fashion of the world in the early '90s alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss and is used to being pampered by some of the top stylists and beauticians in the business.

However, Schiffer admits that when she is at home with her 47-year-old husband, director Matthew Vaughn, and their three children, Caspar, 15, Clementine, 13 and Cosima, seven, she takes a minimalist approach to makeup, opting for her own line of products to use daily over more expensive brands.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''When I'm home in London with my three kids, I have a five-minute makeup routine that works just fine. I apply Claudia Schiffer Make Up BB Primer or Cream Concealer on any blemishes, followed by lip and cheek tint for rosy cheeks, which makes me look like I've run around the block a few times. Finally, a few coats of my Luxurious Volume mascara really opens up my eyes.''

However, the German beauty does opt for luxury designer brands when it comes to her choice of shoes and her favourite pair are from Aquazzura because they bring back memories of her childhood.

She confessed: ''I honestly don't know how many pairs of shoes I have, so it's obviously far too many! My favorites are the Cloudy Star embroidered silk pumps from my Aquazzura capsule collection. The clouds work perfectly with designer Edgardo Osorio's star motif, and they reference my childhood nickname, Cloudy.''