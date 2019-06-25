Claudia Schiffer says it was ''overwhelming'' to watch Karl Lagerfeld's ''creative process''.

The 48-year-old German supermodel praised the late fashion designer - who passed away on February 19 at the age of 85 - and likened the ''creative genius'' to classical composer Mozart because his ''incredible abilities came naturally''.

She said: ''When I think of my relationship with Karl I feel very privileged and lucky. It was overwhelming to watch his creative process and the way it was all organised to perfection.

''He loved his work just as other people loved their holidays. And he was a creative genius to whom, like Mozart, incredible abilities just came naturally.''

And Claudia recalled her favourite memories of working with the Chanel creative director, including her first campaign with him.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I'll never forget driving to Deauville to shoot my first Chanel campaign photographed by Karl. I remember us bonding over the fact that we were the only two people full of energy at 3am.

''In his case, he was always full of energy; I was just full of adrenaline, loving every second of working with him. He knew how to have fun and make others smile.

''For instance, on another campaign shoot we went to Vienna and I remember Karl dancing the waltz - perfectly in front of us, laughing; this remains my favourite memory of him.''

The blonde beauty felt Karl was her very own ''magic dust'' because he transformed her modelling career and ''taught'' her everything she knows about the industry.

She added: ''Karl was my magic dust. He transformed me from a shy girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style and survival.

''He was the only person who could make black and white colourful. And I will be eternally grateful to him.''