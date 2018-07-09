Samuel L. Jackson will look 25 years younger for the duration of 'Captain Marvel'.

The 69-year-old actor is one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, but Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the veteran performer and his co-star Clark Gregg will both look distinctly different from their real-life selves in the upcoming superhero movie.

Speaking to Slashfilm about 'Captain Marvel', Kevin shared: ''Sam Jackson is shooting a movie for us right now where he's entirely 25 years younger the whole movie.

''And Coulson. So that'll be the first one where it's a character for the whole movie, as opposed to a glimpse at a certain period of time. It's the whole movie.''

The long-awaited film - which stars Brie Larson as the central character - is set in the 1990s and features alien creatures known as Skrulls, which are able to impersonate anyone.

Jackson is set to reprise the role of Nick Fury, and Clark is playing the part of Phil Coulson, an agent of SHIELD, in the new Marvel film.

Meanwhile, Brie recently admitted that playing Captain Marvel has led her to realise she's ''much stronger than'' she'd previously thought.

She said: ''A lot of my life recently has felt like it's happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defence mechanism. It feels better to kind of continue to have my own.''

Brie also revealed she'd been working out tirelessly to get herself in shape for the coveted role.

Of her exercise regime, she explained: ''My highest right now is 215lbs in deadlifts [and] 400lb hip thrusts.

''Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself.''