Claire Richards says Steps will take a break at the end of summer before deciding whether to release another album.

The 'Chain Reaction' hitmakers - completed by Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford-Evans, Ian 'H' Watkins and Faye Tozer - reunited for their 20th anniversary last year for a tour and new LP 'Tears on the Dancefloor', which hit number two on the UK chart, and though they are keen to carry on the new ''chapter'', they are going to go away and get some ''headspace'' before deciding whether to work on new music.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Claire admitted: ''We have talked about it and we would all really like to.

''Judging from the success of 'Tears on the Dancefloor' there is a hunger for it.

''I think we all loved that album so much and it would be nice to continue this chapter with another new album.

''We are definitely going to be taking a break at the end of the summer to regroup and get a bit of headspace and be normal again, but I am not going to say 100 per cent because I don't know what is going to happen between now and then, but we are definitely thinking about it.''

Lisa previously revealed she would love to get Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris to write and produce songs for Steps.

She previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We would love to do some collaborations. We are very open to working with people.

''If I had my choice it would be Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris. I don't know if either of them would accept, but that would be my choice.

''I love Ed's new singles, I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan.''

On their first record since 2012's 'Light Up the World', Steps worked with Calvin's songwriter Ina Wroldsen - who co-wrote 'How Deep Is Your Love' - so they have a contact to connect them with the 'One Kiss' hitmaker.

Steps head out on the 'Summer of Steps Tour' next month, kicking off on May 26 at the LCI Rail Stadium in Cheltenham.