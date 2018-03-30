Claire Richards is delighted Steps have proven people wrong with their comeback.

The 40-year-old star thinks audiences were sceptical when the five-piece got back together for their 20th anniversary last year for a tour and new LP 'Tears on the Dancefloor' - which hit number two on the UK charts - but admitted that happened throughout their career.

She said: ''I think when everybody first heard we were releasing another album, they were like, 'Pffft'. But they just have to eat their words, which has kind of happened throughout our career. The statistics speak for themselves.''

The '5,6,7,8' hitmakers will be hitting the road again this summer and Claire - who has Charlie, 10, and Daisy, eight, with husband Reece Hill - is pleased her family will be able to join them for most of the dates.

She said: ''I think [they'll come] because most of the dates are at the weekends.

''Daisy said 'Mummy, it will be fine because we're coming with you.'

''It was really difficult last year when they were at school.

''They love it - Charlie said he'd rather come to a Steps gig than go to his football presentation.

''Reece loves it as well, which is a bit embarrassing! Someone posted a video from our show at Wembley and he was doing all the moves.''

While Claire's kids like singing, she would never push them into following in her footsteps.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''They do like it but they don't go to stage school and I'm not pushy.

''I feel quite uncomfortable about it.

''I feel protective - I don't want them to ever be criticised, I can't bear it. I just want to keep them at home with me all the time!

''Whatever they want to do, we'll support them, but I think it's important to be realistic.

''If they're tone deaf, then I'm going to sit down and say, 'Listen, it's not going to happen for you. You can go and embarrass yourself on 'X Factor' if you want but I'm not coming.' ''