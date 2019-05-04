Claire Richards wishes she had been less of a ''goody two-shoes'' when she was younger.

The 41-year-old singer - who has children Charlie, 11, and nine-year-old Daisy with husband Reece Hill - admitted she rarely broke the rules as a teenager because she hated being told off, but she regrets not being more relaxed and worrying too much about consequences.

She told Closer magazine: ''I've always been a goody two-shoes, even when I was a teenager.

''Now I know that you have to live your life as best you can and that everything ends up all right in the end.

''If I could, I would tell my younger self to go out and break the rules more. I should have been naughtier as a teen.

''I don't like being told off and I don't like being confronted, so that's what stopped me.

''My sister was the naughty one and I did what I was told.''

And Claire admitted she used to actively avoid engaging in disagreements at the height of Steps' fame but she isn't afraid to speak up for herself these days.

She said: ''I think I've got better at sticking up for myself over the years. I never used to say boo to a goose when I was in Steps - I would avoid any kind of disagreement and keep my mouth shut.

''As I grew more confident with age, I stopped worrying so much and now, if I believe in something, then I'll definitely speak up for myself.''

The '5,6,7,8' hitmaker has also learned not to care about what other people say about her.

She said: ''A wise friend once gave me some advice that has really stayed with me.

''They said, 'Other people's gossip about you isn't your business.' It's so true.

''It's really stopped me from worrying what other people will say.

''Of course, everyone will have an opinion and if they say it to my face, I can confront it. But there's no point worrying about what other people think of you.''