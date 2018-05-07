Claire Richards says Spice Girls should stop speculating about reuniting.

The Steps star - who reunited with her bandmates last year to mark their 25th anniversary with the new album 'Tears on the Dancefloor' and a tour - says that the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers need to decide if they are to tour or release new music and do something rather than keep fans hopes up.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: ''I think they either need to do something or not. There is all this weird speculation that is going around and around.

''I think what everyone wants is a tour. Not even necessarily new music.

''I would just love to see a great big amazing Spice Girls spectacular show and a tour.

''They could do a world tour. ''

The 'Chain Reaction' singer says that if not all of the band - Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C - are not all on board with the idea of getting back together, it could prove a hard task.

She said: ''It's difficult, if all five of them are not into it, it's never going to work.

''I think they just need to stop speculating and make a decision.

''Maybe stop talking about it and till they decide what they want to do.''

All five members reunited earlier this year at Geri's house to discuss potential future projects and have had fans hoping for a tour or new music ever since.

However, Victoria recently claimed the meeting was just about the best way to ''communicate'' their Girl Power mantra to future generations.

She said: ''There is no tour, no more music from the Spice Girls, but it was great getting together with them. We were just saying Girl Power is such an important message and how do we communicate that? How do we pass the baton on, how does that look to future generations? And that's what it's about with us. It's not all about the rumours about going on tour and recording new material.''

Victoria is proud to carry her group's message in her fashion work.

She said: ''I think girl power has always been important. And now, for me, it's about empowering women through fashion.''

Steps head out on the 'Summer of Steps Tour' this month, kicking off on May 26 at the LCI Rail Stadium in Cheltenham.