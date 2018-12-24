Claire Richards always makes ''too much food'' over Christmas.

The Steps singer and her husband Reece Hill - who have Charlie, 11, and Daisy, eight, together - are set to host their loved ones on December 25 and the 41-year-old singer doesn't want any of her guests to feel hungry.

She said: ''It's our turn to host our families. I love cooking for lots of people and, if we're here, we will have about 25 for lunch. I'm often praised for my crispy roast potatoes.

''I always make way too much food because I never want anyone to go without.''

Claire has struggled with her fluctuating weight in the past, and though she's shed six stone in recent years, she won't be restricting her diet over the festive season because she knows it's just for a few days.

She said in a recent interview: ''I always indulge in my favourite things at Christmas - just for a couple of days. And if I want to eat a plate of roast potatoes with gravy, then I will.

''But then, the next day, I won't. My favourite tipple is prosecco.''

And the '5,6,7,8' hitmaker is a big fan of Christmas leftovers.

She added: ''I'm a creature of habit and Christmas isn't Christmas without a Baileys on ice and a turkey sandwich.

''I love Boxing Day too - bubble and squeak with cold meats and pickles.''