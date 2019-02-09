Claire Richards says she ''doesn't feel pressure anymore'' to stay thin.

The 41-year-old pop star - who has publicly opened up about her weight battle, and slimmed down from a size 20 to 10 since having her two children Charlie, 11 and Daisy, eight - says that she doesn't feel pressure from the media to be skinny now she is in her 40s.

When asked whether she thinks young performers are under a lot of pressure to stay thin, she exclusively told Bang Showbiz: ''I don't know really. I think there is quite a lot of pressure on everybody to look a certain way these days on social media with things like Instagram and stuff.

''We almost create a rod for our own back in a way. It's not really real in a way. It's quite a dangerous road to go down, especially for young people.

''I don't feel pressure anymore but then I've been in the business for over 20 years and I'm not a young kid anymore. I feel as a woman in their 40s, it's less important these days.''

The 'One For Sorrow' hitmaker revealed that she never deprives herself of her favourite treats and just enjoys herself in moderation, but also admitted that she can never resist a cheeky Five Guys.

Former Steps singer Claire said: ''I don't deprive myself of anything; it's all in moderation these days! I can't resist a Five Guys. I do quite like a Five Guys!''

The stunning blonde previously reasoned that she has managed to shed six stone and keep it off by following a ''sensible'' diet.

She explained: ''I've yo-yed between a size 20 and a 10 over the years but I've recently lost six stone and have kept it off through a sensible diet.''