Claire Holt has given birth to her first child.

The 'Vampire Diaries' actress and her husband Andrew Joblon - who tied the knot in Beverly Hills, California, in August - welcomed son James Holt Joblon earlier this week.

Andrew shared a picture of his wife and son on Instagram and wrote: ''Claire - you are my hero. Thanks for doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy. Baby James Joblon 3.28.19 - 10:23pm.''

Claire also shared a picture of the tot and added the message: ''James Holt Joblon. Everything they say is true. There is no love like it.''

Claire - who previously suffered a miscarriage - announced her pregnancy in October, two months after her wedding to Andrew.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn't feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I've felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can't wait to share this journey with you.''

Claire has admitted that pregnancy had been tough, especially as she approached her due date.

She recently wrote: ''I've posted plenty of 'gram worthy shots these past few months but not enough of the real sh*t. Pregnancy is NO JOKE. I figured I would be one of those women who popped off her spin bike and popped out a baby - alas, the universe had other plans. My pelvis feels like it's going to split in half, I have a ninja practicing his roundhouse kicks on my ribs, and the whole needing-to-pee-every-5-mins thing is getting pretttty old (mainly because it takes me 10 mins to get up from the couch)... (sic)''

However, Claire added that despite the annoying symptoms, she was ''so grateful'' to be having a ''healthy'' baby boy after the couple previously went through the devastating miscarriage.

The 30-year-old actress also made a shout out to all of the ''badass women'' having children.

She added: ''I'm so grateful to be carrying a healthy baby, but I am definitely struggling. So, until this little dude decides to join us, you'll find me here (watching BRAVO), worshipping all the badass women who've gone before me. (sic)''