Claire Holt feels like her ''pelvis is going to split in half'' as she gets nearer to her due date.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star is expecting her first child with her husband Andrew Joblon - who she tied the knot with in Beverly Hills, California, in August - and has given her fans a candid update on her pregnancy struggles, including feeling like she is being ''kicked'' in the ribs by a ''ninja'', having to go to the toilet ''every five minutes'' and being couch-bound.

Alongside a picture of her burgeoning baby bump, Claire wrote on Instagram: ''I've posted plenty of 'gram worthy shots these past few months but not enough of the real shit. Pregnancy is NO JOKE. This is how I spend 90% of my spare time: couchbound with my belly out. I figured I would be one of those women who popped off her spin bike and popped out a baby - alas, the universe had other plans. My pelvis feels like it's going to split in half, I have a ninja practicing his roundhouse kicks on my ribs, and the whole needing-to-pee-every-5-mins thing is getting pretttty old (mainly because it takes me 10 mins to get up from the couch)... (sic)''

Claire added that despite the annoying symptoms, she is ''so grateful'' to be having a ''healthy'' baby boy after the couple went through a devastating miscarriage, months before they announced their pregnancy in October.

The 30-year-old actress also made a shout out to all of the ''badass women'' having children.

She added: ''I'm so grateful to be carrying a healthy baby, but I am definitely struggling. So, until this little dude decides to join us, you'll find me here (watching BRAVO), worshipping all the badass women who've gone before me. (sic)''

Announcing their pregnancy news on the social media app, Claire wrote: ''My heart is bursting. I'm so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn't feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude.''

Claire previously admitted that losing her unborn baby was ''the darkest moment'' of her life.

She said: ''You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences.

''Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.''