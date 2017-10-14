Claire Foy has described the Golden Globe awards as the ''weirdest experience'' of her life.

The 33-year-old actress picked up the statuette for Best Actress in a TV series thanks to her role as Queen Elizabeth in 'The Crown' earlier this year and she felt overwhelmed by the occasion until she had a drink.

She recalled: ''It was genuinely the weirdest experience of my life.

''There I was, standing in a sandwich between Stevie Wonder and John Travolta, having a completely out-of-body experience.

''[I was overwhelmed at the after-party]. All I kept thinking was, 'Um, I don't know what to do with this. I don't know what to do with this thing that's happening to me.'

''But then I had an espresso martini and WhatsApped my family and friends with all the gossip and then I felt fine.''

'The Crown' has been hugely popular across the globe and Claire can't believe huge stars know who she is.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: ''I know, it's completely mental isn't it? I can't really get my head around the fact people like Elton John and Helen Mirren actually know who I am because of my acting.''

But the actress - who has daughter Ivy, two, with husband Stephen Campbell Moore - claims she can still go about her everyday life without getting recognised.

She said: ''I'm telling you, nobody recognises me at all, ever.

''I think it's because I look normal, like someone's sister or cousin.''

The 'Breathe' actress is embracing her success because she knows it won't necessarily last forever, but is staying down-to-earth.

She said: ''I'm under no illusions as to how fickle success can be.

''I've been on the outside of it enough to see it come and then see it go.

''If this had happened to me when I was 23, I think I would probably have spun into a vortex but I genuinely have enjoyed the past year for what it is.

''It's great that people like the show. Really amazing. But I never, at any point, thought, 'Yes. This is where I should be', because dear me, if you do think that, you're going to have some serious problems further down the line.''