Claire Foy is taking a ''completely self-indulgent'' break in order to spend quality time with her daughter.
The 34-year-old actress has decided to take a ''rest'' from her career so that she can dote on her three-year-old daughter Ivy Rose - whom she has with her estranged husband Stephen Campbell Moore - as the tot only has one year left before she's heading off to school and won't be at home with Claire during the day.
Speaking to WSJ magazine, she said: ''I am very confident in saying I deserve a rest. It's lovely, completely self-indulgent. I only have a year left with her. I just can't bear it. There is a quote, and I am not sure if I am remembering it right ... 'Having the option of doing the extraordinary makes the ordinary more extraordinary.' That makes sense to me.''
The 'Crown' actress first spoke of her decision to take a break in November, when she hinted the break maybe more than it seems, as she suggested she could be quitting acting for good.
She said at the time: ''I have no intention to go back.''
The speculation of a permanent break may come as a shock to some fans, as she recently revealed there were still many other avenues of her career she wanted to explore.
Speaking in October, she said: ''I don't feel like I'm defined by playing Queen Elizabeth. It's a huge honour that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I'm not trying to actively go against that.
''My career is only for me, really. I can't do it for anybody else and so the choices and decisions I make are purely based on what I want to do. That's it really. It's a really selfish thing.''
