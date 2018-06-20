Claire Foy thinks playing a literary character makes life easier for performers.

The 34-year-old actress plays the part of Lisbeth Salander - who first appeared in the 2005 novel 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' by Stieg Larsson - in the new crime movie 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', and Claire has confessed that being able to refer to the book made her job relatively straightforward.

She shared: ''I think it's always really, really luck when you've got some books. Because you have an insight.

''But there were things about her that I really found incredible, I really admire about her. I admire her lack of judgement, I don't think she judges anyone.

''I think she finds people sort of interesting and bit weird, and there's a lot of detail in the book about how when she's hacking into people's computers, she finds all sorts of things.''

Claire also revealed she admires Lisbeth's ability to look at situations objectively and to form her own opinions.

The English actress said the character's neutrality is one of the keys to the success of the novels.

She told Collider: ''She's not judgemental, and that's why I think people like the books. It's because she doesn't really give a s**t. She doesn't live within the realms of what society tells you - you should be married, you should have kids, you should be doing this. She's just like, 'Should I? Don't want to.'

''She doesn't have to fit within that idea, and therefore she can work outside of that. She's sort of on the fringes and she can observe society for what it is, really.

''I love that about her, I love that she's bisexual and she just loves sex and has absolutely no qualms about enjoying it with whoever she enjoys it with.''