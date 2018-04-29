Claire Foy is receiving £200,000 in back pay to plug the gender pay gap on 'The Crown'.

The 34-year-old actress has reportedly been handed the huge amount by the Netflix show's producers after it was revealed her co-star Matt Smith earned £10,000 more than her for each of the episodes, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reports.

Claire previously revealed how the gender pay gap ''opened her eyes'' and says the ordeal has stopped her from being ''naive'' about her pay.

She shared: ''It definitely opened my eyes to a lot. And I certainly won't be naïve about those things. It's really opened my eyes about what I am allowed to have an opinion about, and what I'm allowed to stand up for myself about.

''And I think that's really changed my approach to myself and other women in this industry. It's been only a positive thing - even though, embarrassing.''

Matt, 35, recently broke his silence on the issue to condemn the pay gap.

He said: ''Claire is one of my best friends, and I believe that we should be paid equally and fairly and there should be equality for all. I support her completely, and I'm pleased that it was resolved and they made amends for it, because that what's needed to happen. Going forward, I think we should all bear in mind that we need to strive to make this better and a more even playing field for everyone involved - but not just in our industry, in all industries.''

When it was revealed the stars were receiving different pay, producer Suzanne Mackie and fellow executive producer Andy Harries claimed that the differing pay was not a gender issue but instead was because Claire was an unknown actress when she accepted the lead role, whereas Matt had achieved global success for starring as the titular character in the long running sci-fi hit 'Doctor Who'.