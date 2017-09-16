Claire Foy is set to star in 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' sequel.

The 33-year-old actress has been confirmed to portray the skilled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', which was previously played by Rooney Mara, and the movie will be directed by Fede Alvarex, Variety Online has reported.

The 'The Crown' star had been tipped to take on the role back in May this year, and four months later the casting has finally been confirmed.

And Claire will start filming for the production in January next year, which will see her jet off to Berlin and Stockholm to meet the release date on October 19, 2018.

And the 39-year-old filmmaker is ''thrilled'' to have Claire on board the project to take over the reins of the ''iconic'' protagonist.

He said: ''I couldn't be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander.''

And the 'Don't Breathe' creator has hailed the star has an ''incredible, rare talent'', who he hopes will inject a ''new and exciting life'' into Lisbeth.

He continued to praise the star. Fede said: ''Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can't wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.''

The upcoming follow up to the 2011 mystery movie, which will be based on novel of the same name penned by David Lagercrantz, will be backed by Sony pictures' Millennium franchise.

'The Girl in the Spider's Web' will mark the first movie in the series to be adapted into an English-language movie first, as the previous texts in the franchise have been made into productions.