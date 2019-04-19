Claire Denis was ''a little afraid'' of casting Robert Pattinson in 'High Life'.

The French filmmaker makes her English-language debut with the science fiction drama, and she admitted while she had some concerns about bringing in such a well-known actor for the leading role of Monte.

Speaking to the A.V. Club, she said: ''Oh, no. With Robert, I was a little afraid. I thought maybe that he was too young, maybe too iconic. ''But we got along so well, and he understood everything so well. I forgot who he was. With Robert, it's easy to forget. He is very graceful and easy to work with.

''He's very intelligent. You don't spend every week going, 'Oh my god, I'm working with a movie star.' ''

The movie tells the story of a group of criminals tricked into going on a mission on a spaceship heading towards a black hole to find an alternate energy source.

While under the impression they would be freed if they went on the journey, they are sexually experimented on by scientists on board the ship.

Denis, 72 explained there is no vanity when it comes to the Hollywood star, adding that Pattinson's interests lie in making movies rather than being famous.

She said: ''Not at all. And he's interested in making movies. He's always watching. He likes the work.''

Meanwhile, Pattinson, 32, recently revealed he is able to enjoy the 'Twilight' era of his career now the ''intense mania'' that surrounded the franchise has cooled down.

He explained: ''It's lovely now that the mania is not so intense. People come up [to me] and just have very fond memories of it. It's a really sweet thing.

''I think the only scary part was right in the thick of it all, when it was very, very intense. Now the intensity has died down and it's just very warm memories.''