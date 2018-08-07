'Homeland' will end after Season 8 has aired, Showtime has confirmed.

The Emmy Award winning CIA drama series, which stars Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, will conclude next year as the ''game changing'' programme has run its course.

Executive producer Alex Gansa started talking with 39-year-old Danes - who plays bipolar disorder-stricken investigator Carrie Mathison -

about ending the show at the end of the last season and came to the conclusion that it was ''the right time'' for it to end.

Speaking during the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour, Showtime President David Nevins said: ''Alex Gansa will be bringing his show to its proper conclusion. I can't say how much it has meant to the acceleration of our brand and for me personally: It was the first series I greenlit.''

Gansa has expressed his sadness that the show is ending, however, he has described it as one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.

In a statement, he said: '''Homeland' has been the most joyful and rewarding experience of my career. Not many have been as lucky as me - partnered with the miraculous Claire Danes, supported to the ends of the earth by Fox and Showtime, and working in the company of some of the most gifted writers, actors, and filmmakers in the business. I am sad to see the journey coming to an end, but it is time.''

David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks, reflected on the poignancy of the series, and expressed how incredible it was to be able to work with Claire and the rest of the cast.

He said: '''Homeland' has been a game-changing series for Showtime, as provocative about the world we live in as it is prescient. This project, arriving right at the beginning of my Showtime tenure thanks to Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and brought to life by a remarkable cast led by Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, is a richly written character study that is now ready for its natural conclusion. Viewers will be rewarded by the way Alex brings 'Homeland' home.''