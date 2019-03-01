Claire Danes would wear a ''store bought'' dress to red carpet awards ceremonies when she first started her career.
The 'Homeland' star started her critically acclaimed television career as a 15-year-old star in the ABC series, 'My So Called Life', and was later scouted for her first leading role on the big screen in 1996 for Baz Luhrmann's BAFTA award-winning 'Romeo + Juliet' opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.
However, the 39-year-old star has revealed that when she would attend prestigious award shows, she would wear a dress she picked out from a shop, because there wasn't any ''stylists or makeup'' artists at that point in her career.
Speaking to Mastermind magazine, she said: ''The carpet thing has grown over the course of my career. There weren't stylists when I started. We barely had a makeup person. I would wear a dress that I bought at a store. I basically just have to wear the thing with some conviction.''
The blonde beauty - who is married to 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' star Hugh Dancy - also admitted that she's stopped using social media altogether because she didn't like how much Instagram was a part of her daily life.
She added: ''Love to hashtag. But I just sort of capsized ... I wasn't convinced that it was making much of a difference for me, career-wise. I know it's easy language now, but I don't like to think of myself as a brand. I didn't like that I started to move through my day framing my experiences in terms of Instagram. One day I just gave up. And you know what? I'm okay.''
