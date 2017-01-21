Claire Danes wishes she was a less ''conservative'' parent.

The 'Homeland' actress - who has four-year-old son Cyrus with husband Hugh Dancy - is grateful to her mother and father that she and her brother Asa had a ''fun'' childhood and often wishes she was as relaxed as them when it comes to raising her little boy.

She said: ''[We had lots of] serious play. I'm really grateful for that. I got to have a lot of fun.

''My parents were great. I'm so much more conservative [as a mother]. In some ways, I wish I was more like them.''

Though he's only four years old, Cyrus already knows he wants to be a doctor when he's older.

Claire said: ''He's a science guy... He's obsessed with germs, not in a phobic way. He likes good bacteria and he wants to be a doctor. That's his jam.''

The 37-year-old actress has found her body is changing as she's getting older, but so long as she is healthy and her husband is attracted to her, she isn't worried.

She told Britain's Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I like being healthy, I like being fit, I like being able to wear the clothes I want to wear, I like having a lot of choice in that respect but I don't know... I think my body is changing as I'm getting older and that's immediately liberating.

''I think of it in terms of managing my own anxiety of what's desirable. Because it's so easy to get into an obsessive loop.

''I just return to the basics, I have a partner who is attracted to me, I'm able to be expressive in my work and I'm physically able. That's so beyond good enough and the rest is just noise and nonsense.''