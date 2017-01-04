The 37-year-old actress has been in front of the camera since she was a youngster, appearing in movie Little Women before finding fame in TV series My So-Called Life.

Having been in the spotlight for so long Claire has received her fair share of comments regarding her looks, however as she gets older the star feels more “liberated” than ever – especially with spouse Hugh Dancy by her side and an abundant stream of work.

“I think of it in terms of managing my own anxiety of what’s desirable,” she told Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine. “Because it’s so easy to get in an obsessive loop. I just return to the basics: I have a partner who is attracted to me. I’m able to be expressive in my work and I’m physically able. That’s so beyond good enough, and the rest is just noise and nonsense.”

Claire will soon be reprising her most famous role to date, as bipolar CIA agent Carrie Mathison, in the upcoming sixth series of Homeland. Her powerful performance has scooped her several big accolades over the years, including two Golden Globes and two Emmys, and has taught the actress valuable new skills.

“I’m capable of moving between me and her. I think it’s made me quite disciplined as an actor, because if I allowed myself to be swallowed up by the experience, I would not be able to function.”

The new season of Homeland centres on the United States' first ever fictional female president, and comes soon after the bitterly contested 2016 presidential election which saw Hillary Clinton lose to Donald Trump. It was a victory which shocked many and Claire describes the current situation (16) as “stressful and scary”.

“I think we’re in a fever state and we’re all really anxious about how we’ve gotten here and why we’ve gotten here,” she sighed.