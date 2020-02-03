Claire Danes found it ''so hot'' watching Hugh Dancy film 'Homeland'.

The 40-year-old actress' spouse has landed a role as a presidential advisor in the eighth and final season of the show - in which she plays lead character Carrie Matheson - and though they didn't share any scenes together, Claire used to go in on her day off because she loves watching her husband work.

She said of his casting: ''That was such a nice way to end the show.

''I didn't have a single scene with him, but on my days off, I would go to his set. He's very good.

''I don't exactly forget that, but we don't talk about acting much, so it was a really nice reminder.

''[Watching your partner do something they are really good at] is so hot.''

Claire admitted she also loves the fact her husband - with whom she has sons Cyrus, seven, and Rowan, 17 months - is a ''big nerd''.

She told Net-A-Porter's digital magazine Porter: ''Hugh's a big nerd, too. When we first started sorta-kinda-dating for real (ish), I had an ornament-making party for Christmas, and he helped organise it.

''Then he made an ornament of cowboy paper dolls, and I thought, 'and he crafts?' That was it. 'You have me for the rest of our lives.'...

''[At Halloween] He papier-mâchéd his own hat - I'm very proud of my husband.''

While Claire has spent several years away from home working on 'Homeland', Hugh had long periods of time filming 'Hannibal' in Toronto and she admitted it was ''tough'' having a long-distance relationship and it isn't something she wants to repeat.

She admitted: ''That was tough. That distance is corrosive, and I'm just bad at it. And I don't particularly want to get good at it. We learned along the way how essential it is for us to be physically together as often as possible.''

To see the full interview, read Porter at http://www.net-a-porter.com/porter/article-1f38db77905dbfd9 or download the NET-A-PORTER app for iPhone, iPad and Android.