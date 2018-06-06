Claire Danes is looking forward to ''retiring for a little while'' whilst she has her second child.

The 39-year-old actress is currently pregnant with her and her husband Hugh Dancy's second child, and has said that whilst she ''feels okay'' at the moment, she can't wait until she has the chance to take time off work to ''just be pregnant''.

She said: ''I feel pretty knocked up at this point. I am definitely with child. I feel okay. I've been doing a bit of traveling and tap dancing, as I call it, which is my term for letting people know that I've been making work and encourage them to see it. Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to.''

Claire already has five-year-old son Cyrus with Hugh, and has admitted that getting to take time off from filming 'Homeland' this time around is a ''huge luxury'', as with her previous pregnancy she was on set until she was eight months pregnant.

She added to People magazine: ''It feels like a huge luxury. When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit.''

Despite relishing in the opportunity of a break, Claire recently bemoaned the process of flying whilst pregnant, as she hates the compression socks that she needs to wear before boarding a flight.

She said: ''Everything's just a little more complicated when you're knocked up.

''I have to wear compression stockings. I should be wearing them all the time, but I definitely have to wear them when I fly. And they're dreadful.

''So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart. Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential.''