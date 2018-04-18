Claire Danes has revealed she and her husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child.
The 39-year-old actress has announced that she and her husband Hugh Dancy - who already have five-year-old son Cyrus together - are expecting another baby this year.
Speaking on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday (18.04.18), she said: ''I am pregnant. I'm seriously preggo ... I'm deep into my second trimester.''
However, the couple - who got married in 2009 after meeting on set of 'Evening' in 2006 - have decided to keep the gender of their second child a secret until it's born.
The 'Homeland' star has made no secret of the fact she wants more children but she has admitted she's glad she waited until she was a little bit older to start a family.
She said a year after the birth of her son Cyrus: ''I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now. When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it.
''I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.''
And the blonde beauty feels very ''lucky'' to have met Hugh as they just ''work'' well.
She said: ''Hugh was just the right partner for me. I got very, very lucky. There's only so much credit you can take when it just sort of works, you know? And obviously we work hard at maintaining our relationship -- that is central to both our lives -- but at the same time, it's just this kind of ease that I can't really account for.''
