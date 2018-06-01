Claire Danes finds flying whilst pregnant ''complicated''.

The 39-year-old actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy - with whom she already has son Cyrus, five - and whilst she's no doubt over the moon to be adding to her brood, she's bemoaned the process of taking flights whilst pregnant, as she has to wear compression stockings.

She said: ''Everything's just a little more complicated when you're knocked up.

''I have to wear compression stockings. I should be wearing them all the time, but I definitely have to wear them when I fly. And they're dreadful.

''So there's a lot of pressure on the lower extremities right? So it interferes with circulation, so it's harder for the blood to get back up to the heart. Anyway, so I hate these things and so I refuse to wear them until it's entirely essential.''

Because of the 'Homeland' star's aversion to the stockings, she revealed she doesn't put them on until she boards the plane, and ends up spending ''20 minutes'' trying to get the tight garments on.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Friday (01.06.18), the actress said: ''So I'm like trying to negotiate putting them on in the teeny, tiny bathroom of the plane. It's the last second until we take off and I'm in there for like 20 freakin' minutes.

''It turns out compression stockings are rather tight,. You're supposed to put them with ... you need talcum powder, I didn't have any of that stuff, so I was like ... all the limbs were in every direction. I don't know what they thought I was doing in there, but it was not erotic.''

Despite bemoaning the flying process, Claire is thrilled to be expanding her family, as she's made no secret of the fact she wants more children.

She said a year after the birth of her son Cyrus: ''I've always wanted to have kids, but I'm glad I didn't until now. When I was thinking about [working and being a mother] originally, I was really nervous about it.

''I think I would make a lousy stay-at-home mom. It just wouldn't suit me. I feel so fortunate, in that I've had this arrow-straight focus that I wanted to act.''