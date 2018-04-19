Claire Danes is leaving 'Homeland'.

The 39-year-old actress has confirmed she will be leaving the CIA drama - in which she plays bipolar disorder-stricken investigator Carrie Mathison - at the end of the eighth season, following speculation about the future of the programme.

Asked about rumours the next season will be the last, Claire - who can currently be seen on screen in season seven - told Sirius XM DJ Howard Stern: ''Yeah, that's it.''

Claire - who confirmed during the interview she is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, a sibling for six-year-old son Cyrus - admitted she is feeling ''really conflicted'' about her departure, though she's ''ready'' for it.

She said: ''I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character.

''It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that.''

Showtime had already renewed the programme for its seventh and eighth seasons ahead of the sixth season premiere, but sources told the Hollywood Reporter there is a possibility it will keep going with a new cast beyond then.

In February, showrunner Alex Gansa admitted season eighth would likely be his last.

He confirmed: ''It will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story.''

However, he insisted that didn't have to mean the end for the show.

He said: ''It's definitely going to be my last year.

''I can't speak for Claire or [co-star] Mandy [Patinkin], but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story.

''If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further, that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen -- if there's an appetite.''