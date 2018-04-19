Claire Danes has confirmed she will be leaving 'Homeland' after the eighth season, which is expected to be the last.
Claire Danes is leaving 'Homeland'.
The 39-year-old actress has confirmed she will be leaving the CIA drama - in which she plays bipolar disorder-stricken investigator Carrie Mathison - at the end of the eighth season, following speculation about the future of the programme.
Asked about rumours the next season will be the last, Claire - who can currently be seen on screen in season seven - told Sirius XM DJ Howard Stern: ''Yeah, that's it.''
Claire - who confirmed during the interview she is expecting her second child with husband Hugh Dancy, a sibling for six-year-old son Cyrus - admitted she is feeling ''really conflicted'' about her departure, though she's ''ready'' for it.
She said: ''I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character.
''It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that.''
Showtime had already renewed the programme for its seventh and eighth seasons ahead of the sixth season premiere, but sources told the Hollywood Reporter there is a possibility it will keep going with a new cast beyond then.
In February, showrunner Alex Gansa admitted season eighth would likely be his last.
He confirmed: ''It will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story.''
However, he insisted that didn't have to mean the end for the show.
He said: ''It's definitely going to be my last year.
''I can't speak for Claire or [co-star] Mandy [Patinkin], but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story.
''If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further, that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen -- if there's an appetite.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
When James Pope was just a baby, he was kidnapped from the hospital in which...
Watch the trailer for Me and Orson WellesSet in 1937 Me And Orson Welles centers...
The tremendously enchanting Stardust runs on a double dose of star power.Traditional Hollywood stars are...
Evening enjoys prestigious name recognition. It is based on a novel by Susan Minot, and...
Evening Trailer A truly extraordinary cast breathes glorious life into Susan Minot and Pulitzer Prize...
Stardust Trailer and SynopsisNew Clip"Stardust," based on the best-selling graphic novel by Neil Gaiman and...
The Family Stone wants to be many things. It wants to be funny and touching...
Believe it or not, this is the nineteenth adaptation of Victor Hugo's classic novel--and likely...
As anyone who has read my last two reviews: short films that studios and people...
2002 is the year of Kieran Culkin. After a rock-star performance in the one...