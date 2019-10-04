Dallas Green and Pink have discussed another You + Me album.

The City and Colour and Alexisonfire star formed a folk duo with the 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker in 2014, when they released their debut album 'rose ave.' - which peaked at number 10 in the Official UK Chart - and he the singer/songwriter has revealed there could be new music from the pair in the future.

On their family-like bond and how she put him at ease in the studio and on stage, Dallas told OfficialCharts.com: ''Working with her was just the greatest time of my life.

''When we met, we immediately realised we were brother and sister. ''Working with her makes me feel like I'm not making a record.

''She takes away all of the pressure I put on myself.

''Like when I'm up on stage with her... she was here in Toronto a few weeks ago and I got to sing with her, it doesn't feel like I'm singing.

''I look at her and I'm singing for her and she's singing to me and it's life a safety net.

''It's a weird feeling I don't know how to describe fully - it's like I don't have to worry.''

He then spilled: ''But we have been talking about making another one. Hopefully.''

Meanwhile, Dallas Green released new City and Colour album ' A Pill For Loneliness' today (04.10.19) and he explained that music is his therapy but he also hopes fans can take something away from his lyrics, too.

He said: ''I use music first and foremost to get out of my own head and as my own personal therapy session.

''I want to do it in a way that someone can take what they need from it.

''I remember these moments when I was younger when you hear a song and the person is singing what is on your mind. You feel less alone.''