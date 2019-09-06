Circa Waves have completed their new album.

The indie rock band - comprised of singer-and-guitarist Kieran Shudall, guitarist Joe Falconer, bassist Sam Rourke and drummer Colin Jones - have recorded all the songs for their fourth LP and are now planning when to release the follow-up to their last studio effort 'What's It Like Over There?' which came out in April.

Speaking at the official NFL Kickoff Party held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday night (05.09.19), Joe exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''The next album is finished, ready to go. We're just trying to figure out when to release it. We like to tease, we like to be in power, that's our current strategy anyway ... I think we have a really strong set of songs, so I think this is going to be a really great record actually.''

The 'T-Shirt Weather' hitmakers always have a stockpile of songs to work on because singer Kieran is constantly writing lyrics and music.

Joe explained: ''Kieran our singer never stops writing, it's like a never-ending thing for him. But I think this is the quickest we've managed to pull it together. We worked out some recording during gaps in touring.''

His bandmate Colin is not worried about releasing a new album just several months after unveiling their third record because artists now benefit from constantly giving their fans fresh songs to stream rather than sticking to a traditional album and tour cycle.

Colin said: ''You just can't be away, you've got to be in people's [faces] all the time. You look at the pop people who just put singles out and we go, 'Let's do it.' And then you get talked into a reason why not to and then you get talked into a reason why to, there are just so many things going on. We have spoken about everything.''

The two bandmates were looking forward to attending the party because they are both fans of the NFL, whilst Spurs supporter Colin was very excited to get his first glimpse of the recently opened Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joe said: ''Yeah we're pretty big NFL fans.''

And Colin added: ''I'm a Spurs fan, I haven't seen the stadium yet. I've even brought my dad along because I feel like if I'd come here without telling him he'd have been upset.''

Circa Waves were at the exclusive NFL Kickoff Party to celebrate the start of the 2019/20 NFL season and this autumn London plays host to two regular season games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and two at Wembley Stadium.

