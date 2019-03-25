Circa Waves want to host their own booze cruise.

The 'Fire That Burns' hitmakers recently had fans down to their own Circa Waves Tavern pop-up bar in Camden, London, to escape the madness of Brexit, where they served up their own brand of ''flat lager''.

And now the Liverpool rockers - comprised of Kieran Shudall, Joe Falconer, Sam Rourke and Colin Jones - have shared their ''dream'' gig, a lock-in on the water.

Frontman Kieran told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The ultimate dream would be to do a Circa Waves cruise where we pick you up in Liverpool and head round to some sort of beautiful coastline.

''All we'll serve is Circa Waves lager - and we'll only play Circa Waves!''

Kieran also revealed that the band - who play Reading and Leeds Festivals this August - have headlining Glastonbury on their bucket list.

He continued: ''It's a great flat lager called Circa Waves Lager - and it's one of the dreams as a band.

''You have headlining Glastonbury, meet your heroes and make your own beer.''

The 'T-Shirt Weather' singer has come up with an idea to get his band's name circulating at festivals, including the Worthy Farm extravaganza in Somerset.

He added: ''A way to spread the Circa Waves love would be to serve our beer at festivals like Glastonbury.

''We need to find ourselves a distributor.''

While the band dream of Glastonbury, they will next be seen playing an intimate support slot at Two Door Cinema Club's show as part of Annie Mac's AMP London series at Oval Space in London on Saturday (30.03.19).