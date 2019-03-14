Circa Waves have announced a lock-in to escape the madness of Brexit.

The Liverpool rockers will take over their very own The Circa Waves Tavern at The Monarch in London's Camden on March 19, where fans can join the 'T-Shirt Weather' hitmakers in attempting to banish the ''doom and gloom'' of the country's current political predicament over a pint, by having a night off from hearing about the UK's never-ending withdrawal from the European Union.

The band have launched a guest list for the event, which will also act as an album launch for the band's forthcoming LP 'What's It Like Over There?', on the band's website.

Guitarist Joe Falconer said: ''We're all bored the doom and gloom of Brexit, so our plan is to go to the pub and wait for it all to blow over.

''Actually, the plan is to takeover an entire pub, fill with people, play some pool, pull some pints, toast the upcoming release of our new record and just forget about everything else.''

Circa Waves - completed by Kieran Shudall, Sam Rourke and Colin Jones - will be joined by famous faces as they sip on their own beer, which will be served for free, with a special DJ set from the group and special guests.

There will also be signed album posters at the venue on 42 Chalk Farm Lane.

The 'Fire That Burns' rockers' ''lock-in to end all lock-ins'' comes ahead of their show at the nearby Roundhouse on April 26.

The band's follow-up to their 2017 LP 'Different Creatures' will be released on April 5.

Fans can sign up to join the guest list for Circa Waves' lock-in at The Monarch by visiting bit.ly/CircaWavesTavern