Cindy Crawford has warned her daughter Kaia Gerber her first fashion show will be ''exhausting''.

The 51-year-old supermodel's daughter has admitted she is ''chaperoning'' her 15-year-old child to her upcoming runway appearances, and although Cindy will not be at ''every'' show she has given her brood a lot of advice to help her boast a successful career at the helm of the fashion business.

Speaking to WWD about the tips she has passed on to her offspring - who is the face of Marc Jacobs' fragrance Daisy - she said: ''Well, I'm chaperoning her. I'm not gonna be at every show, but I hope she understands how exhausting your first show can be.''

The style icon - who also has son Presley, 18, with her husband Rande Gerber - has told Kaia to be punctual, professional and not a ''diva'' if she wants to have longevity.

She said: ''My advice to her--and it would be the same if she was going off to college or taking a job in a clothing store -- is be on time, be professional, don't be a diva, get off your phone.

''You're around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present, and enjoy it. Have fun. It's fashion.''

Meanwhile, Cindy believes there is a lot more focus on the current models than she received during the peak of her career because of social media.

She said:''Kendall [Jenner] and Gigi [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] and Karlie [Kloss] and Cara [Delevingne], because of their use and access to social media, you know these girls and you want to know these girls. There's an equal amount -- if not more -- because of social media focus on this group today than there was on our group.''