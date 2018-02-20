Cindy Crawford wants her son to go back to college.

Presley Gerber decided to postpone his studies after his modelling career started to take off two years ago but he has admitted his famous mother is hoping that he'll eventually go back to school - although he doesn't think it'll be any time soon.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the 18-year-old fashionista said: ''It's not looking like I'm going to be heading there any time soon but it is definitely still in the back of my mind somewhere. I wanted to go for a minute and then I just started working. And now I'm having so much fun, it's like: Don't fix it if it's not broken.''

Since stepping into the limelight, Presley has walked for some top runway shows - including Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger and Balmain - and he thinks he's settled so well into the industry because he gets to travel with his sister Kaia.

He explained: ''We're a close family, especially me and my sister, so it's definitely cool, we get to travel together half of the time, so it makes it a lot less lonely.''

Presley most recently appeared in the 2018 Super Bowl commercial for Pepsi alongside his mum, who's famous commercial for the drinks brand aired in 1992.

Kaia, 16 - who has a striking resemblance to their mother - is also making a storm in the modelling world, having appeared on the cover of Vogue and LOVE magazine and walked the runway for Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang.

And, although the whole family is known for their modelling experience, Presley's father Rande Gerber - who is a former model - just wants his children to have fun.

Presley said: ''He says, 'just have fun with it.' That's my dad's advice: 'Don't do it unless you're having fun.'''