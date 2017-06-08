Cindy Crawford says turning 50 was very ''daunting''.

The 51-year-old model admits it was tough when she first reached five decades of life but is now comfortable with her milestone age as she feels she has ''evolved''.

She told Du Jour magazine: ''For me it was really hard; the idea of turning 50 was daunting. For so long I was the 20-year-old model on the cover of Vogue, or 25 or 30 - and then all of a sudden my daughter is becoming that.

''My mother was here for Mother's Day and I was talking to her about how I change the narrative for who I am at this age. I don't want to spend my fifties trying to get back to where I was in my thirties. Even though, yes, maybe I would like my skin or my waistline to be the same, I've worked hard and evolved into this person.''

Meanwhile, Cindy previously admitted she feels ''pressure'' to stay young.

She explained: ''I don't need everyone on Instagram pointing out that I don't look the same way I did when I was 20. I know that. Sometimes when you're in the public eye, it can be hard, and that's where you kind of have to work on yourself.

''No matter what I do, I'm not going to look 20 or 30. I just want to look great for 50. I exercise, eat healthy and take really good care of my skin. There's pressure on women to do the undoable, which is not age. But it's about looking great for however old you are, regardless of what that number is. I think the sanest way to age is to accept it.''