Cindy Crawford will front Jones New York's spring 2020 campaign.

The 55-year-old supermodel was chosen to appear in an upcoming global advertising campaign because she ''embodies the spirit of the Jones New York woman'', who is seen as someone who leads a multifaceted life and needs a versatile wardrobe that will take her from day to night.

Natasha Fishman, executive vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group, told WWD: ''From supermodel to super entrepreneur, Cindy is a trailblazer who defined industry standards and forged a new path for women...

''Bringing in an iconic face into our campaign helps elevate this brand and helps validate its place within the fashion conversation.''

Cindy is ''excited'' to be teaming up with the brand, who are teaming up with non-profit organisation Dress for Success - which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools - for the campaign.

She said in a statement: ''I'm excited to work with Jones New York, an iconic American brand that I've always admired,.

''They recognise women's busy schedules and cater to their needs; whether it's a meeting, kid's soccer game, date night, or girl's night out, not only are the clothes stylish and comfortable, but they can take you from day to night, weekday to weekend.

''I am excited to unveil the spring 2020 campaign in partnership with Dress for Success, an organisation I strongly support.''

The campaign will launch in New York on 3 March at an event which both Cindy and Dress for Success will participate in.

There will also be a charitable contribution to Dress for Success.