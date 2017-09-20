Cindy Crawford barely wears any make-up because she's got ''good'' skin.

The 51-year-old supermodel has a minimal beauty routine for her day-to-day look because she doesn't have many blemishes or flaws which she feels the need to conceal.

She explained: ''I use my own line, Meaningful Beauty, on my skin. I love our day cream, which has SPF and antioxidants. I've got my makeup down to three minutes. It's a nude, natural look. As I've gotten older, I wear less makeup because my skin looks good, so I'm not trying to hide it.

''I apply By Terry foundation, a little concealer, and some powder, then I comb my eyebrows and finish with a tiny bit of eye shadow, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

''I've also been going to facialist Cristina Radu for 15 years for microdermabrasion.''

And, after a day at work, Cindy - who has children Presley, 18, and Kaia, 16, with husband Rande Gerber - can't wait to take her make-up off when she gets home.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: ''I wash my face the second I get in because otherwise the family are like, 'Who are you?' ''

And the catwalk icon takes an equally simplistic approach when it comes to styling her hair.

She said: ''My hair takes five minutes if I'm not starting from scratch. If I have it blown out at a shoot, I'll make it last. I'll pin it up at night in a loose bun, then run smoothing serum on the ends or blow out a few strands in the morning.''

Cindy favours a ''casual'' look when it comes to her wardrobe, but has go-to staples she turns to when she needs to look more glamorous.

She said: ''We live by the beach in Malibu, and I love the casual lifestyle; you can go anywhere in yoga clothes. If I have to head into town for meetings, I'll wear trousers.

''I don't wear dresses and skirts except when I'm going to an event. Chloé and Stella McCartney are my go-tos, then I put on heels and a belt, and I'll feel pulled together.''