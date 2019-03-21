Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber ''hates'' it when she wears make-up.

The 53-year-old supermodel - who has children Presley, 19 and Kaia, 17 with the entrepreneur - is known for her flawless complexion and glowing skin, and like most women she loves to apply beauty products.

Cindy has revealed that she had to explain to her spouse that women wear make-up for themselves and not men, when he admitted he prefers her with a bare face.

Speaking in a beauty tutorial video for Vogue, she said: ''Most women want to have a simple routine that you know you're going to feel good incase you run into someone you used to go to high school with.

''My husband hates make-up, so this is already too much make-up for him. But I do explain to him that women do make-up for other women, not men.''

Cindy admitted that she wears less make-up as she's ''gotten older'' because she likes to concentrate on how her skin looks.

She added: ''I have found as I've gotten older I wear way less make-up. I would say that's the biggest evolution for me which is kind of counter-intuitive, but that also means that taking care of your skin is more important because you're not covering it up with makeup.''

The brunette beauty also explained that she learns a lot of beauty hacks from her fashion mogul daughter.

She said: ''I do learn tricks from Kaia. If she wants to do a cat eye, she learns. She just YouTubes it and all of the sudden she'll come out and say 'Oh look I tried this new look today.' And I'll be like, 'Wait how'd you do that?'''